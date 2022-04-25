Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $6.12. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 1.72. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $401,515.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

