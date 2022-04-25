Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIG shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $61.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

