Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TREX. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.45. Trex has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.