Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,732. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.