Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$6.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.19.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TCW stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.25. 734,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,830. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 62.06.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.