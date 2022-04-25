Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will announce $965.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $953.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $986.40 million. Trimble posted sales of $886.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $66.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.