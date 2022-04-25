Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after acquiring an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $21,971,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

