TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $16.87 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $523.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $921,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $607,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.