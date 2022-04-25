Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

