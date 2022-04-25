Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.85.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after buying an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
