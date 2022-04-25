trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. 22,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $774.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.68.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the third quarter worth about $73,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

