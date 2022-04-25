trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. 22,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,695. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $774.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.68.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in trivago by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in trivago by 21.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,202 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

