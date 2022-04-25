TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti started coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $29.18 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.
About TrueBlue (Get Rating)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
