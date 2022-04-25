TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti started coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $29.18 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

