Truist Financial Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $650.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $800.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $760.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $14.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $526.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,368. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.08.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

