Truist Financial Lowers Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $44.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OZK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.91. 9,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

