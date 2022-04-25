TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TTEC by 35.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 370.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after buying an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 131.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TTEC by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. TTEC has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

