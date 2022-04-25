Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

TKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

