TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.99.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $30,790.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,322 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 164.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 123,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at $22,690,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TSP opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

