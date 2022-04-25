Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -167.99 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

