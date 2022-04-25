Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

TWO stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.71. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 138,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

