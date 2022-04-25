Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.78.

TYL stock opened at $385.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.97. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $384.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

