Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $440.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.42.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $385.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.97. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

