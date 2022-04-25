Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.