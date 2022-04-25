UBS Group Increases Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €270.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from €266.00 ($286.02) to €270.00 ($290.32) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($295.70) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($360.22) to €330.00 ($354.84) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of MURGY stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. 115,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,147. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (Get Rating)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.