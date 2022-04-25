UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in UGI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in UGI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in UGI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.