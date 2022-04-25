UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at KeyCorp

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.88. UiPath has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in UiPath by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UiPath by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after buying an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in UiPath by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in UiPath by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

