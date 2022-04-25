Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

