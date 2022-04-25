Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.
UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
