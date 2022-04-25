Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $18.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.65.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Umpqua by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

