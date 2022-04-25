UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UNCFF stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

