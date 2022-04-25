Unilever (ULVR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Unilever (LON: ULVR):

4/24/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/6/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,600 ($59.85) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/4/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Unilever had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($41.63) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.44). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($59.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,130 ($53.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/23/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($52.04) to GBX 3,650 ($47.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,200 ($41.63) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,300 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/9/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/4/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ULVR stock traded down GBX 30.64 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,510.36 ($45.67). 3,509,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,074. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,523.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,761.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($57.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($49.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,939.11). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($48.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($195,836.59). Insiders have acquired 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272 over the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

