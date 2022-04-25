Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.51) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.24 ($34.67).

ETR:UN01 remained flat at $€24.34 ($26.17) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.66. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($45.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

