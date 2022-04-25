United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist Sells 8,900 Shares

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,235,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,997,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in United Airlines by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after buying an additional 752,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,094,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

