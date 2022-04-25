United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist Sells 8,900 Shares

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
United Airlines stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,235,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,997,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.
United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
