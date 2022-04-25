United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of UAL opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in United Airlines by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 752,373 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

