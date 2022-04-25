United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $71.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.46 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

