United Airlines (UAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) recently:

4/22/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $78.00 to $86.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $50.00.

3/21/2022 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2022 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 44.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

