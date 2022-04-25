United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of United Bancshares worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

