Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.
Several brokerages recently commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $384.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $59.33.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.