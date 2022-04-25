Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $384.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

