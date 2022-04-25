Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,538. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.