V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $114,730.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 455,920 shares in the company, valued at $78,422,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,429 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $256,719.85.

On Monday, April 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,334 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $235,464.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,067 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $370,613.10.

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

CorVel stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,964. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $114.93 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.58.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

