Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 73.17%. Equities analysts expect that Vale will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

