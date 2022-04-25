Valero Energy (VLO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $117.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The company’s Gulf coast presence helped it to expand export volumes over the past years and gain from high distillate margins.Through the December-end quarter, the company returned $401 million to stockholders as dividend payments. Moreover, the company is expected to capitalize on the increasing demand for distillate fuel. However, high debt level can affect the company’s financial flexibility. Valero has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing expenses, adversely affecting the income. Also, uncertainty in the refining business is making its near-term outlook gloomy. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/15/2022 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $4.58 on Monday, reaching $98.47. 242,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,572. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $111.52. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33.

Get Valero Energy Co alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.