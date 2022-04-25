Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. 29,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

