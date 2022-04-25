Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.02. 2,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.29. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.