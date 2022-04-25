Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

