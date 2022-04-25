Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to report sales of $155.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $663.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.30 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $442,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 306,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

