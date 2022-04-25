Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.52. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,542. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 319,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

