Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

VERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Veritone stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $490.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.04. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veritone by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veritone by 47.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 143,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veritone by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

