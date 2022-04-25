Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.91 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 21,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 726,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 22.1% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

