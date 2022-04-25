Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

