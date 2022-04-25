Verso (NYSE:VRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. Verso has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 624,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 434,304 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verso (Get Rating)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.