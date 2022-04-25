Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $249.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $258.00 to $325.00.

4/5/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta/Kaftrio’s launch was a significant milestone for Vertex as it addresses 90% of CF patients. New reimbursement agreements in ex-U.S. markets and label expansions to younger age groups in the United States are driving Trikafta/Kaftrio sales higher. Meanwhile, Vertex has a broad clinical non-CF pipeline across six disease areas that is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2022. Vertex faces only minimal competition in its core CF franchise. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. There are concerns around competitor CF data in 2022. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far.”

4/4/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $305.00 to $350.00.

3/31/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $270.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.63 and its 200 day moving average is $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $391,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $811,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

